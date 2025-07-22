GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,343,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,505,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.