GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Karen Blasing Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,255. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 27th, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $167,635.00.
- On Wednesday, April 23rd, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.
GitLab Stock Down 1.0%
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 449.20 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
