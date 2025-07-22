Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.