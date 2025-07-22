Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.80 and traded as high as $52.66. Graham shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 89,030 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GHM. Northland Securities began coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Graham had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Graham by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Graham by 839.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

