Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $10.70. Green Dot shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 921,300 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 253,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,529. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 310,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.