Gunter Waldner Acquires 146,236 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Gunter Waldner acquired 146,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £27,784.84 ($37,455.97).

Gunter Waldner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

On Thursday, July 17th, Gunter Waldner bought 93,117 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £17,692.23 ($23,850.40).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Gunter Waldner bought 177,501 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £33,725.19 ($45,463.99).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Gunter Waldner bought 436,627 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £82,959.13 ($111,834.90).

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gunter Waldner acquired 4,444,444 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £933,333.24 ($1,258,200.65).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

LON JSE opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.43. Jadestone Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.