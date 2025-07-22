Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 16,897 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 16,897 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $170,997.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,388,252 shares in the company, valued at $34,289,110.24. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

