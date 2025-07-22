Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 6,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.