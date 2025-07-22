Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,150 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 15,202,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,921,000 after acquiring an additional 202,552 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 442,504 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.