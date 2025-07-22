Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 50.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hayward by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hayward Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $860,108.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,854,268. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.