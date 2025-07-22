Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,854,268. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Down 2.0%

HAYW stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Hayward’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

