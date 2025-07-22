Head-To-Head Analysis: Teladoc Health (TDOC) versus Its Competitors

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Teladoc Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -39.66% -11.01% -4.66% Teladoc Health Competitors -746.47% -28.20% -12.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teladoc Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion -$1.00 billion -1.41 Teladoc Health Competitors $12.97 billion $235.02 million 6.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teladoc Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 7 0 2.37 Teladoc Health Competitors 424 2257 4833 156 2.62

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 475.16%. Given Teladoc Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Teladoc Health rivals beat Teladoc Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

