Head-To-Head Review: Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) vs. U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Daxor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $699.46 million 1.63 $31.42 million $2.18 34.33 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of Daxor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 1 4 1 3.00 Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.64%. Daxor has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.33%. Given Daxor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 4.57% 7.89% 3.51% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Daxor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

