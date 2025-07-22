Head-To-Head Review: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) versus Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Old Second Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $3.97 billion 2.22 $695.04 million $10.11 13.00 Old Second Bancorp $341.72 million 2.45 $85.26 million $1.83 10.15

Risk and Volatility

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 17.32% 12.00% 1.10% Old Second Bancorp 24.52% 12.87% 1.50%

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wintrust Financial pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wintrust Financial and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 10 1 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus target price of $139.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier’s checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

