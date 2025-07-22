Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $714,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of HELE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $497.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,115.33. This represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

