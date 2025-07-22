Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,312,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after acquiring an additional 162,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 318,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 239,593 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $497.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman purchased 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $665,115.33. The trade was a 43.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Grass acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

