Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

