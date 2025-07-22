Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 38,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 245,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Hertz Global Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
