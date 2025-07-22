Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,047,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.63. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,270.60. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.