Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Stock Position Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $673,341.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,067.84. This trade represents a 21.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,671.40. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,206,575. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

