Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Insider Sells €101,409.00 in Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) insider Monique D. Hayes sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of €21.00 ($24.42), for a total value of €101,409.00 ($117,917.44). Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €82,173 ($95,550). The trade was a 55.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €20.56 ($23.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.52. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of €9.58 ($11.14) and a 52-week high of €21.96 ($25.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $289.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price target on Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

