ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ING shares. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

NYSE ING opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. ING Group has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ING Group by 135.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in ING Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

