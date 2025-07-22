Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 3,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on INGR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.
In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.63. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
