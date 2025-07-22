Innovation Ltd Panacea Purchases 19,335 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea acquired 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $186,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,000. This represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 15.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $6.57. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

