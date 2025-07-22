Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

