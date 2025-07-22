Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $292.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

