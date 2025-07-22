Insider Buying: ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Rowe bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,607.84).

ioneer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28,908.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get ioneer alerts:

About ioneer

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.