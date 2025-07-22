Insider Selling: Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Sells 18,751 Shares of Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider James Eyre sold 18,751 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £56,253 ($75,833.11).

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £263.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.48. Norcros plc has a one year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($4.10).

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 32.60 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norcros had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that Norcros plc will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

