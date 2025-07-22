Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells 1,892 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,783,684.35. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Up 4.0%

Phreesia stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

