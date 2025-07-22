Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PID opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

