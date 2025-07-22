Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/1/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

6/16/2025 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/16/2025 – Roblox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

6/12/2025 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

6/5/2025 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

6/5/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2025 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

5/29/2025 – Roblox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at $29,555,458.32. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock valued at $593,440,562. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

