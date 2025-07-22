IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $104,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,721,555.58. This trade represents a 78.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 718,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,382,644.76. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,144,372 shares of company stock valued at $358,255,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $322,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $433,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 136.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONQ stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

