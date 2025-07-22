iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.17. iRobot shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 3,309,126 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 96,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

