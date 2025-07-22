Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) vs. Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) Head to Head Contrast

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Click’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 1.97% -201.62% 2.82% Click N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Click”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $6.15 billion 4.74 $180.16 million $0.41 240.80 Click $5.66 million 2.24 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain and Click, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 0 7 1 3.13 Click 0 0 0 0 0.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $121.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Click.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Click on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

