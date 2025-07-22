iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 1,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF stock. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.