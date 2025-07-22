iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

