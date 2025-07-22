J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

