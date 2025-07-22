JMP Securities Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $110.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $88.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

ROKU stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 2.12. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $305,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,300. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,294 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 321,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

