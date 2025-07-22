KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 697.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in KBR by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KBR by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

