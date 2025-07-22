Kinetik (KNTK) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kinetik to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s rivals have a beta of 2.28, meaning that their average stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinetik and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kinetik Competitors 239 1702 2940 97 2.58

Dividends

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $55.56, suggesting a potential upside of 34.81%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Kinetik’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Kinetik pays out 328.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 10.74% -8.05% 2.47% Kinetik Competitors -0.31% -34.94% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion $244.23 million 43.38 Kinetik Competitors $4.66 billion $411.58 million 5.09

Kinetik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinetik beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.