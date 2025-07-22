Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 611.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

