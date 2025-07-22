L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.40 and traded as high as $23.22. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 18,623 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.57.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth $489,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in L.B. Foster by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

