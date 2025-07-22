Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Life Time Group worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,843.20. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

