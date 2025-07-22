Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,430,527. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,716 shares of company stock worth $23,975,998 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

