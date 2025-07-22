Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

