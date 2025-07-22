Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caleres were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,475,000 after buying an additional 167,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caleres by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

CAL opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 3.11%. Caleres’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

