Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $349,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,909,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 234,025 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 208,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 483,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

