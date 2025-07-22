Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $388,000 Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $934.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $100.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

