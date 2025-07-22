Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $190,000 in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 526,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 227,459 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

TTGT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The information services provider reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 188.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

