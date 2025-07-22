Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,400,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after buying an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William T. Presley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gentherm Stock Up 1.2%

THRM opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

